MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After raising more than $350,000 in 2019, Go Jim Go 2020 is getting ready to get back on the road to help Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital! And in this very unusual year, we’re going to be doing things a little differently, to keep our riders and our supporters safely.

Your support is more important than ever because school fundraising will be difficult with so many students doing classes remotely. You can click here to donate now and find out how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur.

This year’s ride is September 23 – 30.

For questions about Go Jim Go, you can email our coordinator Antoinette.Katoe@WREG.com or call her at (901) 543-2338.

