MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More rain — and lots of it — is moving into the area early Tuesday.

Tuesday is an all-day rain event. The threat of severe weather should stay well to our south, but we may still hear thunder and see lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center has north Mississippi in the MARGINAL risk of isolated strong storms and the rest of the Mid-South in the SLIGHT to MODERATE risk of EXCESSIVE RAINFALL.

The NWS expects 2 to 4 inches of rain with a Flash Flood Watch likely issued.

Find the latest forecasts on the WREG Weather page.