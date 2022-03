MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Don’t put away that winter coat just yet — a Frost Advisory will be in effect for our area between 3 and 9 a.m. Friday.

That means you’ll want to cover up those plants you just put out, or take them inside.

It’s the result of the cold front that rolled through Wednesday, bringing powerful storms to the area.

But there is good news: The sunshine will warm things up to the low 60s by later in the day Friday, and Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures near 70.