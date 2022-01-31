MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter weather is still among the Memphis area as a possibility of a wintry mix is expected to hit the Mid-South later this week.

According to WREG’s meteorologists, the winter weather is expected to begin with rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Tuesday’s rain will likely change into freezing rain, sleet, and snow on Wednesday due to arctic air spreading across the southeast.

The counties that could be affected are: Benton, Chester, Coahoma, Craighead, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, DeSoto, Dyer, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale, Lee, Marshall, McNairy, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Shelby, St. Francis, Tate, Tipton and Tunica.

The winter precipitation is expected to continue throughout Thursday with significant amounts of precipitation possible across part of the Mid-South. Meteorologists have not determined the exact location and timing of the wintry mix.

At this time, the level of winter weather severity is minor for all counties.

NEXT: Child hit by a bus in South Memphis

Check back on WREG’s website for updates and the latest forecasts through the week.