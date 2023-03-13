MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This morning’s cold temperatures and patchy frost are reminders that Winter isn’t quite over.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect for the Mid-South tonight with a Freeze Watch in effect for tomorrow night and Wednesday morning. Temperatures continue to run below average for mid March and that trend will continue for about the next week.

We can expect sunny to partly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday with our next rain chances arriving on Thursday.

Monday night, we’re predicting clear skies with patchy frost and a low of 30 degrees.

Tuesday will feature sunny skies, but it will still be cool with a high of only 49 degrees and northerly wind at 5-10 mph. Tuesday night, it’s clear and cold with a low of 31.

Wednesday, we expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 57, overnight low 42.

Increasing cloudiness Thursday is expected with showers arriving during the afternoon hours. Thursday’s high is 66, overnight low is 48.

Expect periods of rain on Friday with a high of 58, overnight low 32.