MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Snow will be arriving by the end of the weekend, and we have several days of well-below-freezing temperatures in the forecast.

We will drop into the 20s Friday night, but lingering gusty winds will make it feel colder. Wind chill values will be in the teens in spots early Saturday.

Despite the cold start, many areas will rebound into the 40s Saturday afternoon, so tomorrow is your day to finish up any last-minute prep on your home.

Temperatures will tumble into the teens Saturday night and stay below freezing all day Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and likely Wednesday as well.

During this time, please check in on family and friends to make sure everyone is staying warm. Also, don’t forget to bring your pets inside.

For snow totals, the most likely outcome in the majority of the viewing area is 3-5 inches, but I do think there will be a narrow swath of locally higher amounts along and south of I-40. We will make some tweaks here and there through the weekend before snow starts falling on Sunday evening.

Snow forecast for Sunday evening – Monday

We can not stress enough that regardless of how much snow you get, we are all going to be dealing with hazardous travel and dangerously cold air for the first few days next week.