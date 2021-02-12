Crews from out of town help cut MLGW power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Memphis families are still freezing in homes without power long after the ice and sleet stopped falling, but MLGW is working hard to restore the city to 100% power.

WREG visited numerous homes in multiple neighborhoods across the city, speaking with residents. Some had been without power for more than 24 hours, and some had gotten power back and then lost it again.

Our cameras spotted utility crews working from outside the Memphis area. That’s because MLGW has close to a dozen out-of-town crews in to help with restoring power and getting the area prepared for another round of winter weather that’s expected Sunday.

“They will be here should we get hit by a storm. We won’t have to wait for them to come, they’ll already be here,” said MLGW spokesperso Gale Jones Carson.

View the latest MLGW outages here

As of Friday evening, MLGW had cut the number of outages to less than 200. The city of Memphis is using an all-hands-on-deck approach for whatever winter weather lies ahead.

“It’s just going to come down to enduring and staffing the next few days, to ensure we’re keeping on top of it,” said Robert Knecht, City of Memphis director of Public Works.

If you or a loved one is still without power, please contact MLGW at 901-544-6500.