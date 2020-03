Shelby County Schools Closed March 13-March 30

Freedom Preparatory Academy Closed March 13-March 30

KIPP Memphis Collegiate Elementary Closed March 13-March 30

University of Memphis Extending spring break through March 22

Christian Brothers University Closed March 13-17, online learning March 18

UTHSC In-person classes suspended, online classes begin March 23

Tennessee State University Transitioning to online classes March 16

Alcorn State University Classes resume on March 23, will be taught online

Delta State University Classes resume on March 23, will be taught online

Jackson State University Classes resume on March 23, will be taught online

Mississippi State University Classes resume on March 23, will be taught online

Mississippi University for Women Classes resume on March 23, will be taught online

Mississippi Valley State University Classes resume on March 23, will be taught online

University of Mississippi Classes resume on March 23, will be taught online