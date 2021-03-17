Watch: City of Memphis prepped and ready to respond to severe weather

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 06: Lightning strikes during a thunderstorm on July 6, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The monsoon storm dropped heavy rain and hail in parts of the valley causing street flooding and power outages. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis said it’s prepared for the severe storms making their way through the Mid-South on Wednesday.

The city will hold a news conference at noon on its weather preperations. It will be streamed on WREG.com in the player above.

Crews with the Public Works Division inspected and cleared storm drains, inlets and other areas to try to prevent flash flooding along city streets. To help, the city asked residents to make sure loose trash and debris is not in the street or near drains where they could potentially be swept into the drainage systems causing back ups.

Crews are also on standby should emergency services be needed due to flooding over the next 48 hours.

As always, do not drive through standing water, stay away from downed trees and power lines, and heed all road closures.

Drain Maintenance can be reached at (901) 357-0100.

If you need to report a power outage, call MLGW at (901) 544-6500.

To report downed trees, call 311.