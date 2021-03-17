Can seeing the sun be bad in severe weather?

The Mid-South has had two rounds of storms in our severe weather day with the third round yet to come Wednesday afternoon. In between the lull in the action, the rain stopped and the sun came out.

As a viewer commented, “it’s actually looking pretty good outside now. How afraid should I be about the sunshine?”

It’s actually a really good question. After 12 hours of tracking rain and storms, when the sun comes out, it may seem like a pretty good sign; however, we in the weather office know not to get too comfortable. This may just be the calm before the storm.

When the sun comes out, peeks through the clouds, it warms the ground up only to get disrupted again by clouds that grow as a result of that sunshine. The sunshine you may be seeing today is a result of these short breaks between waves of storms.

The ingredients are still there for our third round of strong storms later today. The three key ingredients to form thunderstorms are: high amounts of moisture, a front to act as a trigger, and sunshine to provide the energy.

We have PLENTY of moisture in place, the front is still in Arkansas, and now there are peeks of sunshine across the News Channel 3 viewing area. So, sunshine and storms go hand in hand. You get the heat and you get the humidity and that’s a key ingredient to see strong storms.

The Tornado Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. for most of the Mid-South. You can go outside when there are breaks in between the storms, but make sure you stay weather aware because sunshine doesn’t mean the storm has passed.