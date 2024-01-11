MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The weather forecast in the Mid-South for the next week is a bit dicey starting with Friday morning storms, moving into a snowy Monday, and dangerously cold temperatures that will linger into late next week.

A nasty line of storms will be moving through early Friday, making for a dicey morning commute. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts, but a short-lived tornado or two can’t completely be ruled out, primarily across North Mississippi.

After the storms exit late Friday morning, gusty west and northwest winds will be driving in cold air for the rest of the day.

The focus over the weekend will shift to extremely cold air pouring in through early next week, along with snow Sunday night into Monday.

A lot of people want to know how much they are going to get. While accumulating snow looks likely for just about all of us, there is going to be some variance from an inch or so to as much as 6 inches.

We will have more details on the snowfall in the next 24 hours and an initial snowfall forecast map out Friday evening.

While the snow will cause issues, it is the extended period of dangerously cold temperatures that we need to be concerned with. After dropping below freezing on Saturday evening, most of us will not see temperatures back above freezing until next Thursday.

Included in that is Monday and Tuesday night with widespread single digits.

During this time, please check in on family and friends to make sure everyone is staying warm enough. Do what you can to prepare your home, but unfortunately, it is pretty much guaranteed that the plumbers will be busy with pipe repairs after all this.