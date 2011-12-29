VIDEO FORECAST

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24th, 2020

A wet start to your week, with scattered showers and isolated thundershowers likely to continue today. Additional rainfall amounts will be less than one half inch. Behind southerly winds, afternoon highs will climb into the lower 60s today. A slight chance for showers this evening, expect low 40s by daybreak. Then partly sunny and mild for Tuesday. Mid 50s for highs, west winds will shift to the northwest late and temps will be falling into the 30s by early Wednesday. A mild weather pattern is setting up for the week ahead, but there may be a few bumps in the road. Rain or thunder today, Sunshine for Tuesday, then cooler, and even a slight chance for frozen precip early on Wednesday morning. Once again, a very small window of opportunity here, with temperatures quickly climbing back into the mid 40s. Colder Wednesday night. Then mostly dry and cool heading into the weekend.