MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24th, 2020

 A wet start to your week, with scattered showers and isolated thundershowers likely to continue today. Additional rainfall amounts will be less than one half inch.  Behind southerly winds, afternoon highs will climb into the lower 60s today.  A slight chance for showers this evening, expect low 40s by daybreak. Then partly sunny and mild for Tuesday.  Mid 50s for highs, west winds will shift to the northwest late and temps will be falling into the 30s by early Wednesday.  A mild weather pattern is setting up for the week ahead, but there may be a few bumps in the road.  Rain or thunder today, Sunshine for Tuesday, then cooler, and even a slight chance for frozen precip early on Wednesday morning.  Once again, a very small window of opportunity here, with temperatures quickly climbing back into the mid 40s.  Colder Wednesday  night.  Then mostly dry and cool heading into the weekend.

7-Day Forecast

Monday

61° / 47°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 61° 47°

Tuesday

54° / 39°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 54° 39°

Wednesday

44° / 28°
Windy with clouds
Windy with clouds 20% 44° 28°

Thursday

47° / 35°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 47° 35°

Friday

53° / 34°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 53° 34°

Saturday

49° / 33°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 49° 33°

Sunday

55° / 45°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 55° 45°

50°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
50°

50°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
50°

51°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
51°

52°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
52°

53°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
53°

55°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
55°

55°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
55°

57°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
57°

58°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
58°

59°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
59°

60°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
60°

60°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
60°

58°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
58°

56°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
56°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
55°

54°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

53°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

51°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
51°

51°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
51°

50°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°