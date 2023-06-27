MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic lights are currently not working in some areas, according to Memphis Police.

If an intersection has no signal lights, treat it as a four-way stop.

Locations reported without lights:

Frayser at Redcoat, Frayser at New Allen, and Frayser at Hawkins Mill

Austin Peay at Coleman, Austin Peay at Covington Pike, and Austin Peay at Jones

Methodist Hospital at Covington Pike

Egypt Central at Singelton Pkwy, and Egypt Central at Austin Peay

Morrison at Austin Peay

Dexter at Appling

Canada Rd at I-40

Hwy 64 at Rock Creek, and Hwy 64 at I-40

Please avoid these areas, if possible.