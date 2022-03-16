Memphis gas station sees 2nd fatal shooting in months

Young Dolph suffered 22 gunshot wounds, autopsy finds

News at Noon Wednesday Weather

Tennessee woman recounts ‘heartbreaking’ carjacking …

Live At 9: “Back to the Light: Songs & Stories” will …

Live At 9: Mid-South facility offers hyperbaric oxygen …

Live At 9: Rep. Antonio Parkinson discusses measures …

Daybreak Wednesday forecast

Cameras on victim’s car capture Xbox armed robbery

Tuesday 10PM Forecast

Thieves drive into store, take over $80k in merchandise