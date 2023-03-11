REDMOND, Wa. (AP) — A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their “worst nightmare.”

Police had been trying to serve a protection order on Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, 38, before Friday’s killings, but they had been having a hard time locating the truck driver from Texas, Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said. Zohreh Sadeghi, 33, and her husband, Mohammad Milad Naseri, 35, had just received the court order a week earlier.

Sadeghi’s mother called police around 1:45 a.m. Friday after she escaped the home and ran to a neighbor’s house.

Officers found Naseri lying on the floor near the door of the home and pulled him outside and saw that he had a gunshot wound. They performed CPR, but he died at the scene. Inside the home, officers found Sadeghi and the suspect dead.

“This is the absolute worst outcome for a stalking case. This is every victim, every detective, every police chief’s worst nightmare,” Lowe said at a Friday afternoon media briefing.

Khodakaramrezaei befriended Sadeghi online in a chat room for Farsi speakers looking for jobs in the tech industry in late 2021 after listening to the woman’s podcasts. Lowe said the two met up in person last summer before the contacts escalated into harassing phone calls and threats in the fall.

Sadeghi wrote in her application for the protection order that Khodakaramrezaei threatened to show up at her home and set it on fire and left voicemails declaring that he wouldn’t stop unless “he killed himself or died.”

Sadeghi tried to cut off contact with Khodakaramrezaei but harassment continued so she contacted police in December and again in January after his actions intensified.

Lowe said that at one point the suspect contacted Sadeghi more than 100 times in a single day. He stressed that a restraining order only allows police to take action if someone violates the order, but it cannot protect the person if “someone is intent on causing them harm.”

Sadeghi was a software engineer who had previously worked at Promontory MortgagePath and studied in the University of Washington’s graduate programs, according to her LinkedIn profile. Nasiri had been working at Amazon since January 2022, and he said in a blog that when he was growing up in Iran he was ranked as one of the best singers in Tehran. The couple married in 2011 after moving to the U.S.