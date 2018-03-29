Skip to content
WREG First at 4
Dr Martin Luther King Junior
National Civil Rights Museum to honor Dr. King on 51st anniversary of his assassination
Trump marks Martin Luther King Jr. day with visit to memorial
NBA players, coaches appreciate chance to play on MLK Day
Live at 9: Porcelan, the Lorraine Motel & Georgia Tann
Live at 9: PST program, Ark Farms & cooking with Mama Gaia
More Dr Martin Luther King Junior Headlines
Soul food eatery fed bellies, souls of civil rights movement
MLK 50: Bernie Sanders in town as hundreds march the streets of Memphis
Live at 9: Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MLK 50: Former sanitation worker continues the fight for workers’ rights
Kirk Whalum remembers Dr. King through music
AP was there: Journalists recall covering MLK assassination
Teens begin Mississippi-to-Memphis march in honor of King
Live at 9: Recreating ‘I Am A Man’, Tyler Perry & Tattooman Paige
Visiting Memphis 50 years after King’s assassination
Downtown businesses hope MLK50 events bring in large crowds