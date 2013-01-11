Skip to content
down syndrome
Arkansas lawmakers send governor Down syndrome abortion ban
Arkansas Senate approves Down syndrome abortion ban
Illinois firefighter with down syndrome quits department over bullying
Teen with Down syndrome speaks out after being cyberbullied in viral tweet
Man accused of trying to kidnap siblings released from custody
Baseball player with Down syndrome celebrates home run with awesome dance moves
Moms of children with Down syndrome create heartwarming ‘carpool karaoke’ video
Mom’s message goes viral after tot turned down by modeling agency
Best friends with Down syndrome make epic zombie movie
Mom speaks up after son with Down syndrome excluded from party
Neighbors steal Easter eggs meant for boy with Down syndrome
Couple with Down syndrome gets their happily ever after
Author Julia Gray
Spread the Word to End the Word
Bolivar Student with Down Syndrome Crowned Homecoming Queen