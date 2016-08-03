Skip to content
Dorsey Hopson
WREG learns more about new SCS Superintendent Joris Ray
Joris Ray officially named interim SCS superintendent
Shelby County considers new plan that could shut dozens of schools
SCS plans on naming interim chief before winter break after Hopson resigns
Dorsey Hopson resigns as head of SCS to work in private sector
More Dorsey Hopson Headlines
Hopson says school heat problems a wake-up call for SCS
Shelby County superintendent endorses the republican candidate for governor
Shelby County, Nashville Schools express ‘no confidence’ in TN Ready
SCS superintendent explains what district did to prepare for new school year
Sanford: Fight for $15 has new ally in SCS system
Shelby County Schools plan to increase all wages to $15
SCS Superintendent announces plan to increase living wage for employees
Superintendent Dorsey Hopson speaks on grade controversy
Shelby County School Superintendent Hopson announces plans to help failing schools
Back to school for Shelby County begins Monday