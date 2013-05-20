Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Donation
SCS gets $1 million donation to help improve struggling schools
Video
No cash? Salvation Army now accepting mobile donations
The US is throwing away at least 3,500 donated kidneys every year, study finds
Coats For Kids: Man donates coat of 12-year-old bullying victim
Le Bonheur teen pregnancy program helped by $2 million donation
More Donation Headlines
Students in Memphis’ poorest area get new supplies, access to internet
Sandra Bullock donates $1 million for Harvey relief
Widespread Panic donates $176k in instruments to two SCS band programs
Bruno Mars donates $1 million for recovery efforts in Flint water crisis
Reward for information in little girl’s murder surpasses $20,000
Mardi Gras Krewe reveals $30,000 donation to Memphis Crisis Center
Mark Zuckerberg faces criticism over his $45 billion pledge
Memphis Grizzlies player Zach Randolph donates 450 Thanksgiving meals
Largest Donation Ever To Harvard
Dollar General Donates More Than $47K to Mid-South Nonprofits