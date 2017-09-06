Skip to content
Dominican Republic
Dominican authorities announce new safety measures to ease tourists’ fears
Denver man dies after getting sick during Dominican Republic vacation
Delta allows passengers to Dominican Republic to cancel their flights
Dominican tourism minister calls spate of deaths ‘exaggerated’
Woman on honeymoon becomes 10th U.S. tourist to die after Dominican Republic vacation
More Dominican Republic Headlines
David Ortiz’s friend was target of the shooting, authorities say. He was sitting next to him
FBI assisting Dominican government in investigation of tourist deaths
Maryland couple found dead in their Dominican Republic hotel room
Missing New York couple’s bodies may have been found days ago, Dominican Republic officials say
Couple missing nearly 2 weeks after disappearing during Dominican Republic vacation
Hurricane Irma slams Turks and Caicos on path to Florida
Hurricane Irma brings death, destruction to the Caribbean
Powerful Hurricane Irma hits first Caribbean islands