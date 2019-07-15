Skip to content
domestic violence
Two men charged after domestic violence situation
Man arrested in connection to ex-girlfriend's death now charged with murder
Video
SCSO: Corrections officer arrested, accused of domestic violence
Houston man accused of killing fiancée days after proposing on New Year's Eve
Video
‘I want a very good dad’: Domestic violence shelter shares heartbreaking note boy wrote to Santa
More domestic violence Headlines
Officials identify people killed in Olive Branch murder-suicide
Two dead after apparent domestic violence turns into murder-suicide
Domestic violence shelter could be full by Thanksgiving, director warns
Local domestic violence shelters seeking help
Memphis bridges lit purple to raise awareness of domestic violence
Woman shot at downtown apartment complex
Salon professionals receive domestic violence awareness training
Domestic violence a major problem in Memphis, victim advocate says
Brother of woman killed by estranged husband speaks: ‘The situation is raw’
Family Safety Center urges people to get help after wave of weekend domestic violence arrests