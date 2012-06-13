Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Pink to perform at CMA Awards
Still working ‘9 to 5,’ Dolly Parton marks 50 years at Opry
Good Grief: Owners of Charlie Brown song sue Dollywood
Eaglet welcomed as new addition at Dollywood
Dolly Parton donates $200,000 to volunteer firefighters
More Dolly Parton Headlines
Dolly Parton celebrated in all-star Grammys tribute
Dolly Parton will be honored at 2019 MusiCares
Dolly Parton receives award named after her in Tennessee
Dollywood says $37M Wildwood Grove expansion to open in 2019
Dolly Parton squashes stomach cancer rumors
Dolly Parton to perform four shows at Dollywood
Dollywood Announces Major Expansion & Addition of Resort
Dolly Parton Ends Association With Nashville Amusement Park
Tennessee Attractions Pulling In Record Crowds