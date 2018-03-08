Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
dollar general
Two Dollar Generals robbed at gunpoint within days
Video
Customers want more security after robbery at Dollar General in Frayser
FedEx to add services at 8,000 Dollar General stores
Dollar General baby cough syrup recalled over contamination risk
Man tries to rob 2 Memphis dollar stores minutes apart, fails each time
More dollar general Headlines
Helena-West Helena police searching for two brothers involved in fatal shooting
Suspect wanted after Dollar General robbery caught on camera
Woman says she was attacked in Dollar General parking lot, police looking for suspect
Women accused of hitting two stores, leading high-speed chase down Lamar
Bartlett Police say man fired shot at sidewalk after robbing Dollar General clerk at gunpoint
Accused serial robber finally behind bars
Suspected serial robber hits Millbranch Dollar General
Police say bandit in red shoes hit three Memphis stores
Helena Dollar General manager accused of stealing $30k from store
Man charged with rape after woman shows up at dollar store seeking help