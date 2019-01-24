Skip to content
VIDEO: Dog rescued from deep inside Memphis meat processing pit
Video
Family dog, Buddy, stayed with 3-year-old boy who got lost in Florida woods
Dog found on side of Georgia road pulling crate with her 4 puppies inside
Family finds dog trapped under storm damage
Video
Video shows Texas man rescue neighbor’s dog after leash got stuck in elevator doors
Dog found keeping abandoned kittens warm on side of road in Canada
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Tennessee Petco
Dog runs over Alabama owner with man’s own four-wheeler
Beagle found skinned alive in horrific case of animal abuse, Missouri police say
Dog that lived at shelter for 400+ days gets adopted after man moves in
Man pulls gun on neighbors after his dog kills their chickens
Colorado dog reunited with Florida family after 2017 theft
Trump says having a dog would feel ‘a little phony’ to him
Meet the lucky dog who survived a 40-foot tumble down a waterfall
Arlington man allegedly threatens to shoot woman he accused of trespassing