Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
dog attack
Neighbor kills man with crossbow in attempt to save him from attack by two pit bulls
Family upset with police response after woman attacked by dogs in North Memphis
Woman bitten while trying to save man from vicious dog attack
Dogs that killed man had attacked before, woman says
Man mauled to death by dogs on Memphis street
More dog attack Headlines
MLGW worker attacked by dogs while disconnecting utilities at home
Good Samaritan’s video captures brutal dog attack on Arkansas road
13-year-old boy attacked by dogs while walking to school
Video shows dog lock teeth onto New York City subway rider’s foot
Dogs in custody after attack as deputies consider next steps in investigation
Pack of dogs mauls 82-year-old woman
Wild Pit Bulls Killing Cats And Threatening Children In East Memphis
Dog Forces Way Into Neighbor’s Home
Girl Released From Hospital After Pit Bull Attack
Family Pit Bull Attacks Two-Year-Old