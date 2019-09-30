Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Does It Work
Does It Work: Chef’n Strawberry Slicester
Video
Does It Work: The Veggie Wedgie
Video
Does It Work: Two-in-One Kiwi Tool
Video
Does It Work: AirSpace Laptop Desk
Video
Does It Work: The Magic Pad
More Does It Work Headlines
Does It Work: The Light Keeper Pro
Does It Work: Magic Tracks
Does It Work? We test the Paw Perfect
Does It Work: Transformer Cars
Does It Work: The Socket Shelf
Does It Work: My Fold Away Mirror
Does It Work: Pumpkin Pro Twenty Piece Family Carving Kit
Does It Work: The Nostalgia Three in One Breakfast Station
Does It Work: The Garden Genie Gloves
Does It Work: The Drain Weasel