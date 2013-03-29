Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
doctor
At 89, Dr. Champion and his herbal pharmacy still have healing touch
Video
Le Bonheur heart transplant surgeon faces discipline for unethical drug prescriptions
Flu cases in Mid-South rising, forcing school closures
Mississippi Medicaid increasing visits to doctors’ offices
College student accused of impersonating a doctor at California hospitals for months
More doctor Headlines
Doctor, estranged wife at odds over gender surgery during divorce
Spring means trouble for those battling allergies
Doctors concerned as flu season continues with no sign of slowing down
Doctor accused of spiking pregnant girlfriend’s tea with abortion pill
Doctors seeing flu cases early this year in Mid-South
Memphis man poses for pills
Mid-Level Health Care Workers Score High Marks With Patients
New Pregnancy Definitions
How to Protect Yourself At The Dentist
“Bounty” on Memphis Planned Parenthood CEO Taken off Facebook