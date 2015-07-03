Skip to content
District Attorney's Office
D.A.’s office receives TBI’s Martavious Banks shooting report
Five suspects indicted in Binghampton beating death
One suspect indicted, second awaiting transfer in connection to store clerk’s murder
Southwest Memphis home declared a public nuisance
‘Operation Safe Serve’ allows parents to get a court date to address their children’s absence from school
More District Attorney's Office Headlines
Shelby County Commissioners on spending your money to fight crime
Man convicted in set-up aggravated robbery involving a minor
DA, MPD host forum on body cameras
Third man sentenced in 2013 murder of local contractor
Man sentenced to 20 years for the 2013 murder of his wife
Man serving life for murder gets 25 years for another
Man beats girlfriend when he couldn’t find his drugs
Sex offender sentenced to 90 years for raping 6-year-old
TBI taking over MPD officer involved shooting
Warrant issued for former MPD Lieutenant