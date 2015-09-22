Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
district attorney
Would legalizing marijuana decrease crime in Memphis? Experts say no
Man indicted in shooting death of girlfriend
More charges filed against man accused of abusing woman for two weeks
Shelby County Day of Remembrance to honor the memory of those lost to violence
DA Weirich announces new way to prosecute crime
More district attorney Headlines
Frayser convenience store declared a public nuisance
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich on Season of Remembrance
Bill Gibbons: Memphis’ newest crime-fighter
Local officials decline to elaborate on officer-involved shootings
Legislative bill would make police shooting investigations more transparent
Community members, tenants demand Peppertree Apartments shut down
District attorney reaches out to parents with truant children
Old Allen Precinct first to test body cameras, but still no timeline for roll out
Two locations deemed public nuisances shutdown for good
Shelby County gets grant money to fight drunk driving