discrimination
Rev. Bernice King slams Comcast over racial discrimination suit
North Carolina teacher accused of segregating students on political beliefs
Trump administration proposes rule that allows faith-based child welfare groups to exclude LGBTQ families
Former Starbucks employee sues company, alleges discrimination after two black men were arrested in Philadelphia store
Jury awards $20 million to police officer who said he was told to tone down his ‘gayness’
Transgender woman’s job discrimination case heads to Supreme Court
Memphis warehouse workers say white manager made noose, pointed at black managers
Engineers sue Google for allegedly discriminating against white men and conservatives
Supreme Court hears arguments in same-sex wedding cake case
Collierville school being sued by former student
St. Louis chapter responds to NAACP travel warning
Religious freedom or discrimination?
Pressure mounting on North Carolina over controversial discrimination law
Arkansas AG seeks to block protections for gays and lesbians
What you need to know about the clash over anti-LGBT bills