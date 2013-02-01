Skip to content
dhs
Memphis day care where child was taken has closed its doors
Here’s how to find out if your day care is following the rules
Nurturing Young Minds lost “3-star”rating in 2016, almost lost license
Day care where child was left inside set to re-open
Former day care owner to appear in court Friday
State, federal agencies to crack down on SNAP trafficking
U.S. plans to deport some immigrant families who crossed southern border
Mother of missing teens had long search for help for her girls
Daycare dangers: See if your child’s daycare is breaking the rules
Day Care Dangers: Parents Take Action After WREG Report
Daycare Dangers: Memphis Violator Sets Up Center In Georgia
Charges Dropped Against Owner Of Raided Day Care Centers
History of Problems For Chism-Owned Daycare
Memphis Daycare Under Investigation Before Crash