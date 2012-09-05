Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
DeWayne Benton
It’s Watercooler Wednesday!
It’s Watercooler Wednesday!
It’s Watercooler Wednesday!
1% Surcharge At Some Florida Restaurants For Health Insurance And A Daughter Suing Her Parents For College?
Stay At Home Moms “Do Nothing”, Grammys’ Inappropriate Dancing And The Internet’s A Gift From God?
More DeWayne Benton Headlines
Shaving Child’s Head Without Parental Permission, Babies Banned In Fine Restaurants And DIRECTV Drops The Weather Channel?
Chain Restaurants In Times Square Cashing In, A Reality Star’s Past Comments And A Newborn’s Named For An Entire Team?
Panda Gate, A Spoiled Celebrity Brat, And Strength Training For Toddlers?
Holywood Radio
Pricey Parenting Mistakes, A Cereal Controversy And Questionable Hotel Fees!
Privacy Concerns, Sizest Attitudes And School Controversies!
Can’t Use The Word “Easter” In School and $5 Fee If You’re Just Window Shopping
Watercooler Wednesday
Watercooler Wednesday
Watercooler Wednesday