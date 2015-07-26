Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
detroit
Justice Dept. plans crackdown on violent crime in Memphis, 6 other cities
A Detroit man accidentally shot himself while trying to kill a cockroach, but it didn’t happen how you think.
‘Bye Felicia’: Detroit officer demoted for mocking woman on Snapchat after he impounded her car
Reports: Memphis-area men gunned down in Detroit
Hundreds line up to pay respects to Aretha Franklin
More detroit Headlines
Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson among performers set for Aretha Franklin’s funeral
Aretha Franklin had no will or trust at the time of her death, report says
Aretha Franklin’s funeral set for Aug. 31 in Detroit
Detroit residents remember Aretha Franklin, impact on city
Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin has died
Report: Aretha Franklin ‘gravely ill’ in Detroit hospital
Video: Man survives crash, crawls out of burning plane
Off-duty Detroit officer critically injured, suspect dead following shootout
Mayor, economist present ways to prevent Memphis from becoming the “next Detroit”
Satan statue unveiled in Detroit