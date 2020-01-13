Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
DeSoto County
Solving dumpster problem leads to questions over contractor’s license
Video
Free hepatitis A vaccinations available at DeSoto County Health Department
Video
Mid-South prepares for possible flooding in areas hit by recent tornadoes
Video
Gov. Tate Reeves announces disaster assistance for counties affected by tornadoes
Video
Mississippi family upset after neighbor shoots dog
Video
More DeSoto County Headlines
Desoto County convict is 15th inmate to die in Mississippi prison
DeSoto County tornado cleanup could be months from completion
Video
Volunteers still hard at work repairing Mississippi tornado damages
Video
Desoto County declares Second Amendment 'safe haven'
Video
Mississippi couple holds wedding despite destructive tornado
Video
Relief resources set up for DeSoto residents after storm
Video
Woman grateful after organization steps to help with storm cleanup
Video
After storm ravages DeSoto County, volunteers go to work
Video
Video: Two tornadoes damage homes in DeSoto County
DeSoto County residents supporting each other as lengthy storm recovery begins
Video