Desoto County Sheriff's Department
Woman charged in DeSoto County domestic violence murder
Victim’s daughter says she forgives driver sentenced in deadly police chase crash
Authorities bust counterfeiting operation in Hernando
Documents call into question whether deadly DeSoto County chase should’ve happened
Sheriff’s Office: Drunk driver tried to hit Desoto County deputy resulting in shots being fired
More Desoto County Sheriff's Department Headlines
Desoto County deputy involved in shooting
DeSoto authorities won’t release pursuit policy after woman killed in chase
Desoto County manhunt over after suspect taken into custody
Suspect in stolen truck stopped after chase through north Mississippi
Act of kindness goes viral!
DeSoto County offering scent kits to help if loved ones go missing
DeSoto County deputy shot in Tate County, MS
Agencies work together to solve several break-ins
Standoff in Senatobia, Mississippi cleared
Desoto County Sheriff Department investigates shooting