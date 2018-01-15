Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
DeSoto County Schools
From St. Jude to the Super Bowl: Local family proud of Olive Branch High School grad's journey
DeSoto County Schools to excuse absences after severe weather
Where is your school? Mississippi school districts in Mid-South receive mixed performance reviews
DeSoto County schools says teacher in explicit video no longer employed
Parents, teachers making final preparations for start of school year
More DeSoto County Schools Headlines
DeSoto County middle school student arrested after alleged threats
Mid-South students, teachers head back to school
DeSoto County Schools prepare for record enrollment
Desoto County schools are expecting additional student growth
Olive Branch marks history of East Side High School
Family says bullying pushed 8-year-old to consider suicide
Walls Elementary teacher’s assistant charged with fondling
DeSoto school employee charged with public intoxication at job
Doors at Lewisburg schools temporarily locked as officers searched for suspect
I-55 pre-treated, but no pre-treatment for DeSoto County roads