Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Derrick Couch
Injured Clarksdale officer arrives home with Sea of Blue escort
Clarksdale officer who was shot in the face is going home!
Clarksdale officer injured during robbery-shooting recovering, taken off of life support
Charges filed in robbery that to led to Clarksdale police officer shooting
Community shows support for Clarksdale officer shot in face
More Derrick Couch Headlines
Man wanted in robbery that led to shooting of Clarksdale officer is in custody
Teen accused of shooting Clarksdale officer turned in by his father
Community rallies around police officers after Clarksdale officer shot
19-year-old charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting Clarksdale officer
Clarksdale officer in critical condition after being shot in the eye
Police work to make case against suspects after officer shooting, as community hopes for miracle for Cpl. Derrick Couch
Suspect in custody for shooting Clarksdale police officer
Footage released of possible suspects in Clarksdale officer shooting
Police officer shot in Clarksdale identified
Clarksdale police officer shot in head while investigating robbery