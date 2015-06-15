Skip to content
Memphis
deputy
A deputy pulled over a car for speeding. That traffic stop saved a 12-day-old baby’s life
Parents concerned after receiving voicemail about fight at Southwind High
Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies complete psychological retesting
Student arrested in one of three violent incidents at Bolton High
Caught on camera: Hardeman County deputy’s gun goes off in convenience store
Man charged with DUI following weekend wreck on Austin Peay
Panola County deputy accused of raping officer
Tippah County asks state to investigate man’s beating
Shelby County deputy involved in wreck
Shelby County deputy hit by car
Man charged with trying to carjack undercover SCSO deputies
Growing concerns over TBI investigating officer-involved deaths
Deputy confronts baby owl standing in middle of the road in viral video
Witness reacts to couple killed in deputy-involved crash in Panola County
Mississippi Deputy shot during domestic violence call