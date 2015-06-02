Skip to content
Department of Homeland Security
DHS requests 1,000 more National Guard for Texas border
Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction, memo says
Monthly apprehensions at the US-Mexico border highest since 2007
U.S. to begin sending asylum seekers to Mexico for duration of immigration proceedings
Extended stay at border likely for U.S. troops after Pentagon approves additional support
Memphis families of federal employees brace for no pay during government shutdown
Government details how separated families will be reunited
Arkansas joins suit to end ‘Dreamers’ program once and for all
Mexico, governors react to President’s National Guard border deployment
‘The threat is real’: President signs order sending National Guard to border
Memphis Fire Department to hire 54 firefighters/paramedics thanks to $6.5 million grant
Customs computer glitch causing airport disruptions across country
Head of TSA reassigned after 95% security test failure rate