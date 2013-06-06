Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Delta Airlines
Feds announce new guidelines for service and emotional support animals on planes
Delta tops long-running ranking of US airlines
Delta bans puppies and kittens from all its flights
Dog dies during Delta Air Lines layover in Michigan
Woman fined $500 by Customs over Delta airline apple
More Delta Airlines Headlines
Delta hits back at Ann Coulter after her ‘public attack’ on Twitter over seat mix-up
Scam Alert: Delta Airlines is not giving away tickets
The Future Of Tourism In Memphis
City Helps 230 People Out Of Work After Delta Airlines De-Hubs
Cincinnati May Be Like What Memphis Airport Can Expect With Delta’s Departures