Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
debt
Report shows deficit to exceed $1 trillion next year
Arkansas man racks up $25K in debt on mother-in-law’s credit cards, assumed she would ‘die soon’
Graduation speaker pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
National debt hits new milestone, topping $22 trillion
Woman allegedly kidnapped, nearly robbed over $1,000 debt
More debt Headlines
Blackburn, Bredesen tout plans to curb debt
9 boring habits that can make you rich
Wedding loans becoming popular option for financing special day
Harvey aid, debt on returning Congress’ daunting to-do list
Man has entire student loan debt erased thanks to trivia game app
Getting out of debt
College Debt Growing
Falling Behind On Credit Card Payments
Some Waiting Longer For Marriage
More People Paying Credit Card Bills On Time