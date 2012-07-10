Skip to content
Deborah Marion
WREG looks into documents in Sherra Wright’s plea deal
Lorenzen Wright’s mother speaks out at vigil: ‘I don’t know why my grandchildren are mad at me’
Lorenzen Wright’s mother speaks after seeing Sherra Wright in court for son’s murder
Lorenzen Wright’s mother will fight for custody of grandchildren
Tears give way to cheers at vigil for Lorenzen Wright
Lorenzen Wright’s mother lights fireworks at gravesite to celebrate ex-wife’s arrest
Lorenzen Wright’s mother faces eviction
Billy Turner’s church members react to his arrest as suspect prepares for court appearance
Lorenzen Wright’s mother visits the lake where gun was found
Lorenzen Wright’s mother speaks out after gun linked to Wright’s murder is found in a Mississippi Lake
Lorenzen Wright’s Family Appears In Court During Settlement Hearing
The Latest On The Lorenzen Wright Murder Case
Lorenzen Wright’s Mother Gets His Murder Profiled On National Show
Lorenzen Wright’s mother wants national attention to help find his killer
Lorenzen Wright – 2 Years – Still Searching for Answers