death row
Judge: Death row inmate hasn’t proven prejudice by juror
Man set to be executed tonight could suffer ‘gruesome’ death because of his rare disease, activists say
Tennessee governor hands-off as AG moves for more executions
US appeals court rules against Tennessee inmate facing execution
Arkansas man’s death sentence vacated 25 years after gang-raping, burying teen alive
More death row Headlines
Tennessee governor will not intervene in Don Johnson’s execution
Pressure from religious leaders mounts in death row case
Spiritual adviser hopes for clemency for death row inmate
Death row inmate seeks execution; judge to decide competency
Haslam: Tennessee ready to use electric chair for execution
Supreme Court rejects Tennessee death row inmate efforts
Appeals court stays execution of Tennessee death row inmate
Tennessee death row inmate asks for electric chair
Judge rules Tennessee can use lethal injection drugs
Supreme Court declines to move up executions before June 1