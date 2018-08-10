Skip to content
death penalty
Tennessee man gets electric chair for killing fellow inmate
Prosecutors seeking death penalty against Curtis Ray Watson, escaped inmate accused of murder
Death penalty sought for Tennessee man accused of killing 8
U.S. prosecutor seeks death penalty after deputy killed
Death penalty sought for woman accused of killing ex-senator
More death penalty Headlines
Prosecutors to seek death penalty in Golden State Killer case
Tennessee gov signs bill to nix 1 court death penalty review
Tennessee House OKs bill to nix 1 court death penalty review
Bill to ban severely mentally ill from facing death penalty
California governor to sign executive order stopping state’s death penalty for now
Arkansas bill would expand execution drug secrecy law
Texas inmate executed for Houston officer’s death
Tennessee inmate asks for electrocution after court ruling
Tennessee Supreme Court hears lethal injection arguments
Tennessee carries out its 1st execution in nearly a decade