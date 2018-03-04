Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
deadly crash
Two dead after tractor-trailer and car collide in north Mississippi
Jaywalking common, but dangerous, in Memphis
Two killed in Marshall County ATV crash
Deadly crash closes I-55 south at Goodman Road
Documents call into question whether deadly DeSoto County chase should’ve happened
More deadly crash Headlines
Officer injured, woman killed in fatal two-car crash in Panola County
Teen killed at north Mississippi intersection that residents say is dangerous
Ex-3 Doors Down bassist held in 2013 Tennessee DUI death
Vehicle struck by train in Cross County Saturday night, killing 4
Young siblings reunite 3 weeks after surviving car crash that killed parents, sister
Two dead after crash on I-40
Motorcycle strikes pole, severely injuring driver
Police: 3 people critically injured in fatal Southwest Memphis car wreck
Two people killed in crash involving Amtrak train and ATV in Mississippi
Police: Man killed in North Memphis car wreck