Daycare
Memphis daycare under investigation after toddler’s injury denies allegation
Arkansas family says 1-year-old attacked, bitten by child on daycare bus
Couple arrested after investigators find drugs, gun in raid on home day care
Hernando daycare under review by state after allegations by parents
Construction crew helps catch man accused of stealing from daycare
More Daycare Headlines
Tips for families on choosing the right child care
Two troubled daycares facing eviction
Crooks caught on camera after fourth burglary at day care
Mom says 7-year-old daughter was left on bus for hours before escaping
Hand sanitizer cut back on young children’s sick days more than washing, study says
Daycare license revoked for couple accused of leaving baby behind
Live at 9: Bishop David Hall, David Wolff, Elvis Week & finding the perfect daycare
Lafayette County daycare owner charged with failing to report sex crimes against kids
3-year-old found near busy road after walking out of Southaven daycare
Hearing continues for Hickory Hill daycare center