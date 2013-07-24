Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
day care dangers
State shuts down troubled Hickory Hill daycare
Day care workers say they haven’t been paid in a month
WREG uncovers new day care violators, sparks lawmakers to push for change
Memphis day care where child was taken has closed its doors
Nurturing Young Minds lost “3-star”rating in 2016, almost lost license
More day care dangers Headlines
Day care where child was left inside set to re-open
Previous violations for day care where child was left inside
Day care dangers: Unlicensed Care
Day care dangers: Find violators in your neighborhood
Daycare dangers: See if your child’s daycare is breaking the rules
Day Care Dangers…On Your Dime!
Day Care Dangers, DHS Missed Warning Signs?