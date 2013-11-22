Skip to content
David Porter
Black, white musicians united for racial harmony before and after turbulent 1968 in Memphis
David Porter wants to help you to become a star!
Many hope ‘Uptown Funk’ Grammy win will strike right note for Memphis music industry
Earth, Wind & Fire founder Maurice White remembered in his hometown of Memphis
Legendary Songwriter David Porter receives Lifetime Achievement Award
More David Porter Headlines
David Porter announces music talent program
David Porter mentors young performers
Bar-Kays celebrate Golden Anniversary in music at the Cannon Center
Soulsville gets new life thanks to entrepreneurs, musicians & foundations
Memphis’ Stax Records story to be turned into a Broadway musical
Why Museum Dedicated To Black Music Will Be In Nashville, Not Memphis
David Porter’s Music Mentorship Program Now Accepting Applications
Medtronic Honors David Porter
Memphis And The Mid-South Remember JFK Assassination
The Kennedy Presidency And Its Impact On Memphis