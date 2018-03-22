Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
cross county
Authorities find human remains, possibly linked to missing Cross County woman
Arkansas farmer’s crops destroyed as suspect flees from deputies
Authorities investigating arson case at Wynne Water Treatment Plant
Cross County fugitives captured after jail escape
Cross County chase with SUV hauling trailer ends in crash, arrests
More cross county Headlines
Cross County man escapes brutal beating; brother hopes for justice
Father, son arrested after 25 guns stolen from Arkansas sports store
Arkansas family loses everything after escaping fire
Arkansas woman shot in face with crossbow
Deer crashes through the front of Cross County Courthouse
Man who police say hit deputy with car turns himself in
Man says gun was pulled on him during road rage incident that lasted nearly 50 miles
Cross County jailers relieved of duty after being arrested for DWI
Vehicle struck by train in Cross County Saturday night, killing 4
Mother charged in case of infant twins found dead in suitcase near Wynne, Ark.