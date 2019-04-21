Skip to content
critical condition
Woman struck by vehicle in Whitehaven; taken to hospital in critical condition
Man critically injured in Frayser shooting
Man critically injured in Nutbush shooting
Woman critically injured in two-vehicle wreck in Northeast Memphis
Two victims critically injured in South Memphis shooting
More critical condition Headlines
Two people critically injured in two-vehicle wreck on I-55
Man critically injured in motorcycle wreck in Whitehaven
Man critically injured in Binghampton shooting
Man killed in shooting at Fox Meadows apartment complex
Man critically injured in three-vehicle wreck in Frayser
Motorcyclist critically injured in Westwood wreck
Police: Man charged for shooting suspect after car stolen
Three-month-old injured in three-car accident
One critically injured in crash involving 18-wheeler on I-240
Two injured in East Memphis wreck